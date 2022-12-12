Two religious events in Victoria on Sunday involved two separate gatherings —one was a musical preparation for Christmas, rejoicing at the birth of Jesus and the Magnificat of his mother — and the other was a procession down Main Street in preparation for Monday’s Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Both recalled the richness of diversity in Victoria.
Several local ministers and about 200-250 people from around the Crossroads gathered to celebrate “An Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols” at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, on the third Sunday of Advent, while, in the heart of old Victoria, from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, about 60 people followed a procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, reciting the rosary in Spanish as they walked at 5 p.m.
Parishioners from Catholic, Lutheran, Episcopal, Methodist and All Saints Orthodox churches gathered for the ecumenical service at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane.
The Victoria Civic Chorus, including several Victoria College Choraliers, all directed by David Means, provided the stunning vocals for the 3 p.m. service. This was the second year for the event in Victoria.
“The Festival of Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century,” the service’s program said.
Nine lessons were read from the scriptures, followed by a prayer, each recited by Bishop Brendan Cahill, Diocese of Victoria, and followed by a traditional religious holiday carol.
Prior to the service, a prelude carol was sung, followed by 7-year-old James Hunter’s solo rendition of “The Processional Hymn.”
Hunter is homeschooled, his father Glenn Hunter. James proudly declared to anyone within earshot before his performance that he had a solo in the program and added that he likes to write — multitalented.
His delivery of “The Processional Hymn” was strong and sweet. His voice carried but was still dear as a child’s. He seemed comfortable in the choir loft, above hundreds of listeners, as he sang.
Hunter’s mother, Ashley Hunter, 33, originally from El Paso and a music education graduate student, had a solo in the choir as well. She said she was pleased with the performances.
Toward the end of the service, a musical reflection of the “Magnificat” — a Marian prayer — was performed, during which Ashley Hunter, Karen King Ellis and Keith Cox each had solos, in Latin.
Ministers from at least six churches in Victoria read from the Scriptures at the service.
As the service closed at 4:45 p.m., the hundreds of people gathered in the cathedral sang “O Come All Ye Faithful” with the choir, followed by enthusiastic applause.
“I think we did very well and I really liked our instrumental accompaniment,” Caroline Galindo, 16, of Cuero, a member of the choir, said breathlessly afterward while her family gathered around her.
About the time the ecumenical holiday choir service was ending, another group of people were gathering at DeLeon Plaza to follow a procession led by two youngsters on a float, representing Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Monday is the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and, in honor of her, about 60 people, mostly from the Hispanic community, gathered to follow the procession to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St.
The procession moved slowly down Main Street and was marked by solemnity. The marchers recited the “Hail Mary” prayer in Spanish.
Customers walking out of the El Paso Tacos and Tequila restaurant, 212 S. Main St., seemed surprised to happen upon the religious parade and stopped to watch and snap a few photos.
One woman urged her child to watch as she took photos of the procession passing by her family.
On Monday’s feast day, Cahill will offer a 6 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed by a 7 a.m. social gathering at Trinity Hall.