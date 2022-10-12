Rudy Cantu Jr. had recently turned his life around for the better by getting sober, clearing up some minor legal issues and getting his first full-time job in many years, a close friend said Wednesday evening.
She said he was beloved by the Queen City community and she was deeply saddened to learn he had been shot and killed Tuesday night.
“His senseless death is made more tragic because he had changed his outlook and was living a better life. He was so happy,” Trish Hastings, Cantu’s friend and executive director of Victoria soup kitchen Christ’s Kitchen said. Hastings has been a friend of Cantu’s for about 15 years, she said.
Cantu, 43, of Victoria, was found shot outside a home in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue Tuesday night, according to a police department media release. He later died at a local hospital.
Police responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. reporting a domestic disturbance. On route to the scene, officers were informed of the shooting and found Cantu lying near the street outside the home.
The shooting was an isolated incident, police said.
Authorities apprehended two suspects in connection to Cantu’s shooting and death, according to a department news release issued Wednesday evening. Victoria police officers and detectives were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.
The suspects are both adults, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez.
As of Wednesday evening, police had not identified the suspects.
Lauren Meaux, Victoria public safety affairs manager, declined to give any more more information about the suspects but said more information would be released Thursday morning. She said the reason for that decision was because an investigation was still ongoing.
Cantu lived with his longtime girlfriend, Angela Pena, and their four grandchildren at their home in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, outside of which Cantu was shot. All of those family members were home at the time of the shooting, Hastings said.
“He was at our National Night Out party just recently and he shook Chief Arredondo’s hand and said, ‘I’m going to live my life right now Chief.’ It’s just tragic,” Hastings said.
Hastings said she believes the shooting “wasn’t about Rudy,” but rather he just got caught up in the middle of a dispute that didn’t involve him. She said she was informed of his death Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m. by a community member.
Police did not comment on the circumstances leading up to his death.
Hastings has spoken with Pena’s daughters and said Pena was inconsolable and unable to speak with anyone. Cantu’s family could not be reached for comment.
“We all loved Rudy. He had a big personality. He was loud, and he was bossy, but he always had a smile and took the time to say ‘hello’ to everyone he met on the street,” Hastings said.