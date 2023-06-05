AUSTIN — Two Texas lawmakers are preparing to launch campaigns to replace Colin Allred in Congress, setting up a primary showdown that could split Democrats in the statehouse and inside the northern and eastern Dallas County-anchored district.
Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers of Rowlett and Rep. Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch, both Democrats, were elected to the Texas Legislature in 2018. Now they will clash in one of 2024′s marquee contests.
“I’m excited about that opportunity and the possibility of serving some of my constituents and gaining some new constituents,” Bowers told The Dallas Morning News. “It’s an honor to be thought of, and even more an honor to have so much early support, even before I announce.”
Johnson is also bullish about the prospect of replacing Allred, who is departing the District 32 congressional seat to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
“Now that the regular legislative session has ended in Austin, I am discussing the race with the community and expect to make an announcement in the coming days,” Johnson said.
Bowers represents House District 113 in northern and eastern Dallas County. She’s expected to formally announce her candidacy in early June. Parts of her House district are inside congressional District 32, which could give her a boost.
“I have the experience and what it takes to go into a climate where it’s not going to be easy to work,” she said. “I already have a proven record of working across the aisle and working effectively in a climate that is not always great.”
Johnson represents House District 115 in northern and western Dallas County. She said her official announcement would include a large list of early supporters.
“Texas Democrats need our best candidates on the ticket in 2024, and I know I can turn the tables in Washington and make the government work for the people,” Johnson said.
Competitive race
An open seat in Congress typically attracts numerous candidates, and District 32 is expected to be one of the most competitive local races of the 2024 election season.
Earlier this month, Dallas trauma surgeon Brian Williams announced his campaign to replace Allred. He told The News that he raised over $160,000 in the first 24 hours of his campaign.
Williams has worked on Capitol Hill on gun safety proposals and was in charge at Parkland Memorial Hospital’s trauma room when victims of the 2016 police ambush by a sniper in downtown Dallas arrived. Seven of the 14 wounded officers were treated at his hospital, and three of them died. Five officers died as a result of the ambush.
Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua is considering a campaign. Some operatives are trying to recruit Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia to run for the seat.
The filing period for the primary closes Dec. 11. By then the race is expected to be heavily contested.
District 32 used to be a Republican stronghold, until Allred wrestled the seat from GOP incumbent Pete Sessions in 2018. In 2021 Texas lawmakers redrew the district, which now heavily favors a Democratic candidate. In 2022 Allred was easily reelected.
Diverse district
According to the Texas Legislative Council, the district’s citizen voting age population is 46% white, 23% Black, 22% Hispanic and 6% Asian. That means the candidate winning the primary will have to build a diverse coalition.
At the moment, Bowers and Johnson are the only statehouse leaders planning a campaign for District 32. Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Dallas and Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos of Richardson, both Democrats, said this week they are not interested in running for the seat.
Outside of the statehouse, former Dallas ISD trustee Miguel Solis was recruited and briefly considered a run for Congress, but he opted against a campaign.
Some political observers are speculating that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson might be coaxed to campaign for District 32. He’s one of the most formidable elected officials in the state and earlier this month was elected to a second term.
Johnson told The News he’s not interested in Congress.
“I’m focused on making Dallas the safest big city with the lowest taxes, the best park system and the most diversified and robust economy in America,” he said. “We are well down that path after my first four years in office.”