School district officials released two schools from security holds Friday afternoon after authorities investigated a report of a juvenile walking nearby with a gun.

Victoria Independent School District officials placed two campuses, Rowland Elementary and Howell Middle School, on a "a Hold or Hold/Secure" due to "law enforcement activity in the area," according to a school district Facebook post. All campuses had been released from the holds as of 1:24 p.m.

About 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post. Officers learned a juvenile was seen walking in the 2600 block of Leary Lane and may have been carrying a gun.

Authorities later said they had found no evidence of any threat to school campuses and confirmed all students and staff were safe.

Police checked the area near Leary Lane, but they did not find the juvenile. Deputies also assisted in the search

Rowland Elementary is about 600 feet from 2600 Leary Lane. Howell Middle is a about a half a mile away.

Guardians of students at Rowland and Howell will continue to receive text notifications about their children's campus, according to the district's post.

In May, dismissal at Stroman & STEM Middle School and Smith STEM Academy were both placed on hold as a precautionary measure when gunshots were reported nearby.