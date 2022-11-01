Blotter generic

Two women were arrested separately Tuesday morning on warrants charging them in assault of a family member causing injury cases.

Officers arrested Bobbie Jo Cruz, 37, of Edna, on Tuesday, on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in an assault causing injury to a family member case and on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.

Cruz remained jailed Tuesday with bonds totaling $10,000.

In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Bridget Angel Laredo, 25, of Victoria, on Tuesday, on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury to a family member.

Laredo remained jailed today with a bond of $2,500.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Beeville woman by deputies Oct. 31 on warrants charging her with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 1 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in two robbery cases.
  • VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 1 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.

