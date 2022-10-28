COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 28

As of Thursday, 8 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 540 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Thirteen ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,746 (+6) 4,280 2,413 53 53.53%
DeWitt 7,186 4,489 2,591 106 46.80%
Goliad 1,503 970 500 33 43.87%
Jackson 3,779 2,884 834 61 45.85%
Lavaca 4,806 2,812 1,871 123 45.22%
Matagorda 10,113 (+5) 7,969 1,959 185 48.99%
Refugio 2,147 (+1) 1,316 792 39 54.96%
Victoria 22,395 (+5) 19,147 2,825 423 50.90%
Wharton 11,150 (+3) 7,757 3,168 225 54.08%
9-County Total 69,825 (+20) 51,624 16,953 1,248 49.36%

