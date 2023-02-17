The 2023 Queen Victoria Pageant is Feb. 18 in the Victoria Community Center Dome. Gary Moses and Rachel Robbins will serve as the emcees of this event where the new court that will reign over the Victoria Livestock Show will be named.
Competing age division are:
- 15-18 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, custom livestock show leather jacket and a belt buckle will be awarded.
- 11-14 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, custom livestock show leather jacket and a belt buckle will be awarded.
- 7-10 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, custom livestock show leather jacket and a belt buckle will be awarded.
- 4-6 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, custom livestock show leather jacket and a belt buckle will be awarded.
- 4-6 years old. A scholarship, leather hat band, custom livestock show leather jacket and a belt buckle will be awarded.
Twenty-five contestants competed in the event, that’s two more than the previous year.
First runner-up and second runner up in each division will receive awards as well and will participate with the court throughout the year.
Junior Queen Victoria Contestants:
Lynleigh Yandell, 12, Our Lady of Victory, daughter of Jason and Amanda Yandell.
Peyton Emerson, 14, Industrial High School, daughter of Jenny and Jeremy Petru and Seth Emerson.
Amanda Grace Traxler, 12, Howell Middle School, daughter of Cherish Aiken and David Traxler.
Avery Urban, 14, St. Joseph High School, daughter of Michael and Amy Urban.
Young Queen Victoria Contestants:
Paityn Williams, 10, Mission Valley Elementary School, daughter of Chris Williams and Codey Taylor.
Larkin Miller, 9, homeschooled, daughter of Trey and Melissa Miller.
Patti Ann Riley, 7, Nazareth Academy, daughter of Bonnie Riley and Douglas Bagwell.
Annani Rodriguez, 9, Smith Elementary, daughter of Marcelo and Kimberly Cisneros.
Harper Schroeder, 10, Our Lady of Victory, daughter of Matt and Mindy Schroeder.
Katelynn Whittley, 10, Nazareth Academy, daughter of Erin Rodriguez and Clinton Whittley.
Payton Meyer, 10, Nazareth Academy, daughter of Samantha Izard and Granvel Meyer Jr.
Madayn Schroeder, 10, Our Lady of Victory, daughter of Matt and Mindy Schroeder.
Ellasyn Stumfoll, 9, Industrial Elementary West, daughter of Mark and Dawn Stumfoll.
Little Miss Cowgirl Contestants:
Sadie Ellis, 6, Aloe Elementary School, daughter of Bracken and Madison Ellis.
Payton Moore, 5, Rowland Elementary School, daughter of Jeff and Kathy Moore.
Cassidy Easley, 5, Faith Academy, daughter of Lance and Kaylin Easley.
Olivia Vasquez, 5, Dudley Elementary School, daughter of Victoria Alvarez.
Conleigh Whitley, 6, Aloe Elementary School, daughter of Preston and Kelli Whitley.
Whitley Lambright, 5, Industrial Elementary School West, daughter of Thomas and Kristen Lambright.
Little Mister Cowboy Contestants:
Samuel Martinez, 4, Torres Elementary School, son of Hector and Victoria Martinez.
Hudson Leita, 4, Parkway School, son of John Leita and Meghan Starr.