The 71st Texas domino tournament was Sunday at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville.
The games lasted until 11:45 p.m. Eighty-nine teams of two players participated. Winners were announced publicly Monday morning.
Al North and Darrell Hardway, both of El Campo, topped the list, taking first place.
Dave Ballard, of Fresno, and Haven Keys, of Houston, placed second, followed by Louis Kolos, of Tivoli, and Ade Agbogon, of Houston, in third place.
The fourth-place team included Joey Henke, of Poth, and David Scott Henke, of San Antonio. David Scott Henke is a 2023 tournament hall of fame inductee and has won the tournament four times, he said.
The fifth-place team included Jim Patterson, of Lockhart, and Jayden Belvins, of Victoria.
The 2023 consolation domino tournament winners were Tom Sanders, of Victoria, and Steven Sanders, of San Antonio.
In second place were Elrose Kahanek and Betty Woytek, both of Hallettsville, while Bumpy Sofka, of Tomball and Gene Gary, of Gonzales, placed third.