COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 23

As of Sunday, 11 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 534 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twelve ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,738 (+3) 4,276 2,409 53 53.51%
DeWitt 7,186 4,489 2,591 106 46.81%
Goliad 1,503 970 500 33 43.88%
Jackson 3,777 (+1) 2,884 832 61 45.86%
Lavaca 4,805 (+1) 2,812 1,870 123 45.14%
Matagorda 10,076 (+4) 7,954 1,937 185 48.94%
Refugio 2,140 1,311 790 39 55.01%
Victoria 22,381 (+11) 19,135 2,823 423 50.87%
Wharton 11,132 (+2) 7,751 3,157 224 54.08%
9-County Total 69,738 (+22) 51,582 16,909 1,247 49.34%

Recommended For You


Tags