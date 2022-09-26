COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 26

As of Sunday, 14 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 508 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Nineteen ICU beds were available and two were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,704 (+2) 4,255 2,397 52 53.35%
DeWitt 7,143 (+2) 4,450 2,589 104 46.82%
Goliad 1,493 964 497 32 43.54%
Jackson 3,756 (+1) 2,870 826 60 45.77%
Lavaca 4,782 2,801 1,858 123 44.94%
Matagorda 9,994 (+5) 7,924 1,886 184 48.75%
Refugio 2,128 1,304 785 39 54.80%
Victoria 22,278 (+10) 19,066 2,792 420 50.78%
Wharton 11,006 (+3) 7,716 3,066 224 53.93%
9-County Total 69,284 (+23) 51,350 16,696 1,238 49.19%

Recommended For You


Tags