Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 23

As of Tuesday, four adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 539 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Eleven ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,767 (+3) 4,298 2,416 53 53.56%
DeWitt 7,196 (+1) 4,497 2,593 106 46.88%
Goliad 1,506 (+1) 973 500 33 44.00%
Jackson 3,785 (+2) 2,889 835 61 45.91%
Lavaca 4,825 (+4) 2,822 1,880 123 45.34%
Matagorda 10,168 (+1) 8,019 1,964 185 49.09%
Refugio 2,165 (+6) 1,329 797 39 55.16%
Victoria 22,472 (+6) 19,200 2,849 423 50.97%
Wharton 11,227 (+5) 7,779 3,223 225 54.22%
9-County Total 70,111 (+29) 51,806 17,057 1248 49.46%

