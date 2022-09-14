Three men have been charged with murder after the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting in a Victoria home died at the hospital.
On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the man who died as Malcolm Hartfield, 19, of Victoria, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Police also identified three suspects charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity as Jordan Gandy, 20; Aiden Galarza, 19; and Nathaniel Valle, 24, all of Victoria.
At 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Cedar Street where a shooting was reported.
Police arrived at the home and discovered Hartfield injured with a gunshot wound.
Hartfield was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A preliminary police investigation determined three suspects had fled the home.
At 5:26 p.m., patrol officers located two of the suspects nearby inside of the University of Houston-Victoria Commons Building, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The third suspect was detained in a vehicle just two blocks away in the 3300 block of Cedar Street.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the three men charged with murder and Hartfield. They also determined the shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve the University of Houston-Victoria or any of their students.
Galarza was charged with driving without a license in May 2021 but otherwise had no record.
The three men remained jailed Wednesday without bond.