DeWitt County
Three DeWitt County school districts received an A from the state, while one received a B and another received a C in the accountability ratings released Monday.
Cuero ISD
- Accountability rating: A
- Student Achievement rating: A
- School Progress rating: A
- Closing the Gaps rating: B
- Distinction in Postsecondary Readiness
"I thought we did really well last year," Superintendent Micah Dyer said. "We are striving to make Cuero ISD the place to be for learning. Our people treat children like we would treat our own children at home."
"Revamped" science and reading programs benefited the district's academic performance last year, Dyer said.
Dyer said the postsecondary readiness distinction makes it evident that the district is successfully "creating future productive citizens."
Test scores are not as important as ensuring that Cuero ISD students are actively learning each school day, Dyer said.
"We will continue to climb the ladder in all areas, he said.
Meyersville ISD
- Accountability rating: A
- Student Achievement rating: A
- School Progress rating: B
- Closing the Gaps rating: A
Superintendent Kelly Dunn said the new ratings prove students and teachers "did very well" in the classroom last year.
The district should continue to build on its "solid" performance from last year, Dunn said.
"There were no surprises with the results this year," Dunn said. "Our students know the expectations we set for them and they succeed."
Nordheim ISD
- Accountability rating: B
- Student Achievement rating: B
- School Progress rating: B
- Closing the Gaps rating: C
"We cut the COVID gap down by doing some targeted tutoring and providing one-on-one help to students," Principal Rick Cardin said.
Cardin, who recently joined the Nordheim ISD administration, said one of his new goals is to help the district earn an A accountability rating within the next two years.
"We plan to build on the instructional practices that help kids recover academically from the COVID pandemic," he said. "Data will drive our instruction decisions."
Westhoff ISD
- Accountability rating: A
- Student Achievement rating: A
- School Progress rating: A
- Closing the Gaps rating: Not rated
Yorktown ISD
- Accountability rating: C
- Student Achievement rating: C
- School Progress rating: C
- Closing the Gaps rating: Not rated
