EDNA — Three 2023 Industrial High School baseball players were arrested on charges of organized criminal assault Thursday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
A fourth player was expected to be charged.
Zachary Kuchler, Christopher “Taylor” McCrory and Cullen Stumfoll were booked into the Jackson County Jail and photographed in connection with an April 27 incident involving another player on the team, according to a relative of one of the team’s players.
The criminal case, pursued by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, accuses Kuchler, McCrory and Stumfoll of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on the team bus returning from April 27 district playoff win over Tidehaven High School, a source said.
All three defendants are 18 years old.
The Advocate is not identifying the victim or family member, which is the paper's policy in sex-assault cases.
The suspects each are charged with engaging in organized criminal assault.
The bail for each was set at $10,000 and each of the men had posted a bond.
The Advocate has requested comments from Industrial Independent School District, but has not heard back.
McCrory was recently named to the 25-3A All District First Team.
A family member of the victim in the case said the incident was reported to deputies on April 28. It is unclear if the team’s coaches reported it to district administrators or to the sheriff’s office. It also is unknown if Industrial ISD staff reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency.
The same family member said they have viewed a video recording of the incident on the team bus. The source said at least two coaches, including head coach Mike Medina, were on the bus as the incident occurred.
Kuchler, McCrory and Stumfoll remained eligible to compete in the team’s six playoff games following the incident.
Industrial ISD Superintendent Clark Motley has yet to respond to The Advocate’s request for comment regarding the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.