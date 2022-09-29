Three drivers — one from Victoria, one from Bloomington and the third from Yoakum — were arrested Wednesday and Thursday on separate driving while intoxicated charges.
State troopers arrested Jeremiah Rhymer, 43, of Bloomington, Wednesday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15%.
Rhymer has since been released from jail.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Michael McCracken, 50, of Yoakum, Thursday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
McCracken remained jailed Thursday on $10,500 bond.
Finally, also in an unrelated case, officers arrested George Pompa Pena, 42, of Victoria, Thursday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Pena remained jailed Thursday on $500 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation case, as well as on warrants charging him with criminal mischief and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impede an investigation, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.