The Texas Department of State Health Services finalized its COVID-19 data for 2021 on Wednesday as part of the regular data finalization process.
"Epidemiologists review case information to identify and remove cases that may have been reported multiple times or by different jurisdictions. They also identify cases that may have been missed, verify cases are assigned to the right county and ensure cases are classified correctly as either confirmed or probable," said department spokesperson Douglas Loveday.
COVID-19 ata from 2022 also is subject to change, he said.
As of Nov. 30, the Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to reporting COVID-19 hospitalization and case numbers once a week. The department now reports numbers on Wednesdays and will no longer update its online vaccination data dashboard. Hospitalization numbers have also been consolidated into statewide numbers instead of by region. Numbers that are no longer being updated have been starred.