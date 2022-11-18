COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 18

As of Thursday, one adult with COVID-19 was hospitalized with 544 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Eleven ICU beds were available, none was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,763 (+4) 4,295 2,415 53 53.54%
DeWitt 7,194 (+3) 4,496 2,592 106 46.85%
Goliad 1,505 972 500 33 44.01%
Jackson 3,783 (+1) 2,887 835 61 45.88%
Lavaca 4,817 (+1) 2,817 1,877 123 45.34%
Matagorda 10,165 (+3) 8,017 1,963 185 49.09%
Refugio 2,159 (+2) 1,324 795 40 (+1) 55.06%
Victoria 22,461 (+15) 19,193 2,845 423 50.98%
Wharton 11,219 (+4) 7,775 3,219 225 54.19%
9-County Total 70,066 (+33) 51,776 17,041 1,249 (+1) 49.44%

