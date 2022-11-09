COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 9

As of Tuesday, eight adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 534 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Elven ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,753 (+1) 4,287 2,413 53 53.51%
DeWitt 7,188 4,491 2,591 106 46.83%
Goliad 1,505 972 500 33 44.00%
Jackson 3,781 2,886 834 61 45.90%
Lavaca 4,815 (+2) 2,815 1,877 123 45.32%
Matagorda 10,157 (+5) 8,011 1,961 185 49.04%
Refugio 2,149 (+2) 1,318 792 39 55.03%
Victoria 22,425 (+7) 19,167 2,835 423 50.93%
Wharton 11,207 (+12) 7,769 3,213 225 54.15%
9-County Total 69,980 (+29) 51,716 17,016 1,248 49.41%

