COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 19

As of Tuesday, six adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 548 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twenty ICU beds were available, one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,732 (+1) 4,271 2,409 52 53.49%
DeWitt 7,184 (+6) 4,488 2,591 105 46.85%
Goliad 1,502 970 499 33 43.74%
Jackson 3,776 2,883 832 61 45.81%
Lavaca 4,802 (+1) 2,810 1,869 123 45.10%
Matagorda 10,053 (+16) 7,948 1,920 185 (+1) 48.91%
Refugio 2,139 (+1) 1,310 790 39 54.93%
Victoria 22,363 (+7) 19,119 2,821 423 (+2) 50.85%
Wharton 11,129 (+7) 7,749 3,156 224 54.06%
9-County Total 69,680 (+39) 51,548 16,887 1,245 (+3) 49.30%

Recommended For You


Tags