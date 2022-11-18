The third annual Froggy's Grub and Pub's Froggy Feast will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving day.
The business plans to serve 500 plates of food. The meals will be free to anyone who comes to the restaurant, 2902 N. Navarro St., according to the pub's Facebook page.
Froggy's is looking for volunteers to help serve and prepare the meals. They are also looking for sponsors to help put on the feast. To sign up to volunteer or be a sponsor call 361-579-7252.
This event is our way of giving back to the community we love and cherish so much," according to the pub's Facebook page.