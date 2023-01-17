YOAKUM — Four people were killed, including the owner of a national saddler based in Yoakum, when a small plane crashed outside the city on Tuesday morning as it headed to the Yoakum Municipal Airport to land. One person was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Emergency personnel remained at the crash site near County Road 462 and Farm-to-Market Road 318 for hours after the 10:49 a.m. crash.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said on Tuesday the aircraft was a Piper Mirage single-engine aircraft. He said Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators were dispatched to crash site, but they may not begin the investigation until Wednesday.
“It was preparing to land at the … airport when it crashed into this open field,” San Miguel said. He said one person was able to get out of the plane and was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria in stable condition. Four others on the plane were killed.
The Piper aircraft was built in 2008, and it was certified to fly that November, according to FAA records. It is owned by SCT Enterprises, of Germantown, Tennessee, according to the FAA.
San Miguel would not identify the victims, but a church in Germantown listed the victims as pastors, elders and members, according to Action News 5 in Memphis.
Harvest Church in Germantown identified the four members killed as Executive Pastor Bill Garner, Elder Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. The survivor, according to the church, was Lead Pastor Kennon Vaughan.
A church official declined to comment Tuesday evening.
A statement was available on the church’s website, which said, in part, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief. As of our last report, Kennon Vaughan is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.”
The church was open for prayer and mourning Tuesday evening, according to the website.
The Victoria Advocate has not independently confirmed these names.
Tennessee records show SCT Enterprises is registered to Tucker, whose address matches a pilot’s license with the same name. This matches the church elder’s name as well.
Circle Y, of Yoakum, which produces saddles and leather goods in the city, has been owned by Tucker since 2003, according to the company’s website.
According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft departed Memphis at 7:49 a.m. and reached a cruising altitude of 26,000 feet with an air speed of 225 mph a short time later. But just before 11 a.m., the plane began to lose altitude. After dropping thousands of feet over the next 20 minutes, the plane veered left, to the south, and continued for about seven minutes, shedding even more altitude.
It then turned toward the northwest and was in a direct line with the airport’s runway about 1 mile away when it suddenly veered right and moments later crashed at 11:39 a.m. with an airspeed of 63 mph, according to FlightAware.com.
“Trying to get into Yoakum is a challenge for any pilot in the best conditions,” Robert Katz, a pilot from Dallas, said Tuesday evening. “There are no weather observation instruments at the Yoakum Municipal Airport, so a pilot has to gauge conditions.”
A patchy fog advisory was in effect in the Yoakum area Tuesday morning.
The Piper Mirage airplane is a luxury private plane that can carry up to six people and costs well over $1 million, Katz said.