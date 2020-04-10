COVID-19
Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Matagorda County on Friday, bring the county’s total case count to 49.

Of all 49 cases, 10 people have recovered from the disease and three people have died.

In a news release, local officials repeated instructions that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who lives with a positive patient should stay in their homes.

“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” officials said in the release. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason.”

The county is still under a mandatory stay-at-home order.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

