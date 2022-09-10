COVID-19

COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 9

As of Thursday, 21 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 531 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Seven ICU beds were available and three were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,662 (+3) 4,231 2,379 52 53.30%
DeWitt 7,115 (+2) 4,429 2,584 102 46.74%
Goliad 1,480 955 493 32 43.43%
Jackson 3,721 (+2) 2,846 816 59 45.67%
Lavaca 4,757 (+3) 2,790 1,844 123 44.87%
Matagorda 9,937 (+9) 7,878 1,875 184 48.69%
Refugio 2,106 1,291 776 39 54.74%
Victoria 22,144 (+11) 18,981 2,749 414 50.74%
Wharton 10,925 (+11) 7,680 3,023 222 53.85%
9-County Total 68,847 (+41) 51,081 16,539 1,227 49.11%

