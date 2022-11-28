COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 27

As of Sunday, 11 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 523 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Ten ICU beds were available, two were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Field 6 Field 7 Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,774 (+7) 4,305 2,416 53 7 0 53.56%
DeWitt 7,197 (+1) 4,498 2,593 106 1 0 46.88%
Goliad 1,508 (+2) 975 500 33 2 0 43.97%
Jackson 3,786 (+1) 2,890 835 61 1 0 45.91%
Lavaca 4,825 2,822 1,880 123 0 0 45.34%
Matagorda 10,173 (+5) 8,024 1,964 185 5 0 49.09%
Refugio 2,172 (+7) 1,336 797 39 7 0 55.16%
Victoria 22,486 (+14) 19,214 2,849 423 14 0 50.98%
Wharton 11,232(+5) 7,784 3,223 225 5 0 54.22%
9-County Total 70,153 (+42) 51,848 17,057 1,248 42 0 49.46%

Tags