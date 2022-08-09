COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Aug.8

As of Monday, 34 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 533 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Twelve ICU beds were available, and six were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,415 (+5) 4,089 2,274 52 53.14%
DeWitt 6,972 (+1) 4,322 2,550 100 46.57%
Goliad 1,423 (+5) 923 468 32 43.33%
Jackson 3,586 (+1) 2,754 773 59 45.58%
Lavaca 4,641 (+3) 2,767 1,752 122 44.80%
Matagorda 9,642 (+3) 7,700 1,765 177 48.59%
Refugio 2,037 (+1) 1,262 737 38 54.67%
Victoria 21,325 (+19) 18,458 2,454 413 50.62%
Wharton 10,584 (+6) 7,576 2,787 221 53.66%
9-County Total 66,625 (+44) 49,851 15,560 1214 49.00%

