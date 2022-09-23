COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 23

As of Thursday, 13 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 527 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Fifteen ICU beds were available and two were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,702 (+4) 4,253 2,397 52 53.35%
DeWitt 7,141 (+1) 4,448 2,589 104 46.82%
Goliad 1,493 (+2) 964 497 32 43.54%
Jackson 3,755 (+2) 2,869 826 60 45.77%
Lavaca 4,782 (+2) 2,801 1,858 123 44.94%
Matagorda 9,989 (+7) 7,919 1,886 184 48.75%
Refugio 2,128 (+2) 1,304 785 39 54.80%
Victoria 22,268 (+14) 19,056 2,792 420 50.78%
Wharton 11,003 (+11) 7,713 3,066 224 (+1) 53.93%
9-County Total 69,261 (+45) 51,327 16,696 1,238 (+1) 49.19%

Recommended For You


Tags