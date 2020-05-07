A woman between the ages of 75 to 85 who had tested positive for COVID-19 has become the fourth Matagorda County resident to die from complications related to the disease, according to a county news release issued Thursday morning.
"Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones, and to all of our community members who are mourning her passing," officials said.
No new cases were reported in the county, which reported six recoveries Wednesday, as the Texas National Guard set up a mobile testing cite at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street in Bay City.
Individuals who wish to be tested may make an appointment between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after undergoing a pre-screening. To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtexas.org.
The county's total case count as of Thursday morning is 64, including 34 patients who are considered recovered, 26 who have active cases and four who have died.
Positive cases have been reported in the Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing communities, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.