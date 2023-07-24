The fourth player named in indictments regarding an April incident involving the Industrial High School baseball team has been booked into Jackson County Jail.
Braxton Warren, 18, surrendered to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning on a felony organized criminal assault charge, authorities said.
Warren is the last of four suspects named in a July 13 indictment accusing he and three others of assaulting a teammate on a team bus on April 27. An independent criminal investigation and a grand jury indictment brought the same felony charges against Zachary Kuchler, Christopher “Taylor” McCrory and Cullen Stumfoll. All four suspects are 18.
Warren, a starting pitcher on the team, was recently named to the 25-3A All District First Team.
The criminal case, pursued by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, accuses the four of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate following a district playoff win over Tidehaven High School in Hallettsville, a relative of the victim said.
Industrial Independent School District officials have not responded to multiple requests for interviews. It is unclear whether any of the four suspects were reprimanded over the incident. Game records show all four players remained eligible to compete in six playoff games following the incident.
The victim’s relative told The Advocate that they had seen a video of the accused assault and also said multiple coaches were present when it occurred. The Victoria Advocate has requested a copy of the video from the school district, but has not yet received the recording.
It remains unknown if any of the team’s coaching staff received suspension or any other disciplinary action regarding the incident.
Warren posted bail of $10,000 Monday morning and was released following his detainment.
This story is developing, please check back for updates.