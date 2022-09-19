COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 19

As of Sunday, 19 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 523 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Nineteen ICU beds were available and zero were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,693 (+5) 4,247 2,394 52 53.32%
DeWitt 7,134 (+5) 4,444 2,588 102 46.82%
Goliad 1,489 (+2) 960 497 32 43.49%
Jackson 3,749 (+4) 2,863 826 60 45.71%
Lavaca 4,777 (+3) 2,798 1,856 123 44.90%
Matagorda 9,981 (+5) 7,913 1,884 184 48.72%
Refugio 2,123 (+3) 1,301 783 39 54.80%
Victoria 22,238 (+23) 19,038 2,783 417 50.77%
Wharton 10,988 (+7) 7,707 3,059 222 53.86%
9-County Total 69,172 (+57) 51,271 16,670 1,231 49.15%

