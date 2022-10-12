COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 12

As of Tuesday, eight adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 543 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Sixteen ICU beds were available, two were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,726 (+2) 4,268 2,406 52 53.46%
DeWitt 7,176 (+5) 4,481 2,591 104 46.78%
Goliad 1,501 (+1) 970 499 32 43.74%
Jackson 3,770 (+2) 2,880 829 61 45.83%
Lavaca 4,796 (+5) 2,805 1,868 123 45.13%
Matagorda 10,029 (+14) 7,939 1,906 184 48.87%
Refugio 2,137 (+3) 1,309 789 39 54.90%
Victoria 22,347 (+10) 19,111 2,815 421 (+1) 50.81%
Wharton 11,110 (+28) 7,740 3,146 224 54.03%
9-County Total 69,592 (+70) 51,503 16,849 1,240 (+1) 49.28%

Recommended For You


Tags