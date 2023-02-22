A 72-year-old man was killed in a crash in Jackson County Wednesday morning.
Fermin Rodriguez, of Seadrift, was driving north in a 2004 GMC Sierra truck when he was struck by 19-year-old Brendan Tompkins, of Lolita, on Farm-to-Market Road 1593, outside of Lolita, about 6:55 a.m., Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said.
Tompkins was driving south in a 2008 Lexus GS 350 and attempting to make a left turn into Inteplast, 101 Inteplast Blvd., Lolita, when he struck Rodriguez.
Rodriguez's vehicle traveled into a ditch and overturned, ejecting him.
He was not wearing a safety belt, San Miguel said.
Tompkins was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the location of the crash at 7:51 a.m. by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton.
No tickets or citations had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon. The crash remained under investigation Wednesday, San Miguel said.