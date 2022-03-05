73rd Cuero Livestock Show puts new space through its paces

CUERO — The 73rd Cuero Livestock Show concluded its weeklong run on Friday night with an auction in the Harvey Mueller Meeting Room of the recently opened Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building.
Despite having to contend with a computer system malfunction, which delayed the calculation of the total amount of money raised, organizers are feeling confident.
“We had an awesome show, and we had an awesome sale last night,” said Anthony Netardus, secretary for the show and county extension agent. Netardus said the board of directors is still sitting down and doing math the old-fashioned way, but he added that between Friday night’s auction, last Sunday’s heifer sale and the add-ons that people pay during the week after the auction, this year’s livestock show may well have raised about $900,000.
“This is going to be a record year — again,” Netardus said. “Every year, we think that it can’t be any better,” but the show keeps growing.
That continued growth is part of the reason why members of the board began eyeing an expansion to their existing facility in 2017. Netardus said they saw the need for a dedicated space for the homemaking show, and the seed money from Yorktown resident Harvey Mueller, the Friar Thomas Ranch Foundation and others turned those plans into the multiuse facility that housed Friday’s auction.
“As the world grows, we will need these ag people to feed us,” Mueller said to the crowd on Friday night.
The livestock show’s grand and reserve champions, the sale prices of their animals and the buyers or buyers groups who purchased them are listed below.
Grand champions
Addison Corpus showed the grand champion market steer, which sold to the Top Bidders and Shoestring syndicates for $17,000.
Wyatt Luddeke showed the grand champion market swine, which sold to Top Bidders for $9,000. Luddeke donated $500 of his earnings to the building fund.
Joshua Prado’s grand champion market lamb sold to Burda Ranch and Franke Farm Services Inc. for $7,000.
Jeri Ficklen showed the grand champion meat goat, which sold to Pat Barta for $6,000. Ficklen donated $200 of his earnings to the building fund.
Trace Zuber’s grand champion market broiler sold to Karen and Curtis Koenig for $4,000.
Kasen Jalufka’s market rabbit grand champion sold the Tortilla Flat Cattle Company for $4,000.
Reserve champions
Percy Torrez showed the reserve champion market steer, which was purchased at auction by the Cuero National Bank, Cuero Lube & Tire LLC and the Cuero Livestock Commission Company for $10,000.
Bromli Watson showed the market swine reserve champion, which sold to the Cuero Proud Crowd for $6,000.
Jesse Harryman’s market lamb reserve champion sold to Devon Energy, Toesack and O&G Rocks for $6,750.
Briley Wieland showed the meat goat reserve champion, which sold to Robert and Shirley Ibrom for $5,000.
Harrison Crain’s reserve champion market broiler sold to Roeder Ranch Supply for $3,500.
Abbey Dreier showed the market rabbit reserve champion, which sold to Small Business For Youth, DeWitt Divas, ABN Construction and the Cuero Rotary Club for $3,500.
