Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 30

As of Thursday, 10 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 537 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Forteen ICU beds were available, three were occupied and one child was hospitalized in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,713 (+6) 4,260 2,401 52 53.41%
DeWitt 7,157 (+13) 4,462 2,591 104 46.85%
Goliad 1,495 (+1) 965 498 32 43.54%
Jackson 3,763 (+5) 2,875 827 61 45.84%
Lavaca 4,787 (+2) 2,802 1,862 123 44.99%
Matagorda 10,001 (+4) 7,928 1,889 184 48.80%
Refugio 2,129 1,304 786 39 54.88%
Victoria 22,310 (+30) 19,086 2,804 420 50.78%
Wharton 11,022 (+13) 7,726 3,072 224 53.97%
9-County Total 69,377 (+74) 51,408 16,730 1239 49.23%

