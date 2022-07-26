A Ganado man who authorities said strangled his wife and then slit his own throat remained in the Jackson County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at $750,000.
Leonardo Baez Martinez, 53, walked into the lobby of the jail Saturday morning after slitting his own throat, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said. Martinez is charged with murder and accused of strangling his wife.
Martinez told authorities at the jail he was there to turn himself in because he had killed his wife.
A large, gaping wound was visible in Martinez’s neck, Janica said.
“He had blood all over his chest, and you could see his jugular pulsing out blood,” he said.
Martinez’s wife, Augustina Corpus Baez, 50, was found dead of strangulation in a home south of Ganado, authorities said previously.
Janica said that Martinez was still recovering from his wounds at the jail Tuesday.
“He’s all stitched up and just sitting there,” Janica said.
The case will go before a grand jury which could return an indictment, but no date has been set, Janica said.
