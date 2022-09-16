COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 16

As of Thursday, 17 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 529 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Seventeen ICU beds were available and one was occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,688 (+5) 4,243 2,393 52 53.31%
DeWitt 7,129 (+5) 4,440 2,587 102 46.79%
Goliad 1,487 960 495 32 43.49%
Jackson 3,745 (+7) 2,862 823 60 45.70%
Lavaca 4,774 (+6) 2,798 1,853 123 44.89%
Matagorda 9,976 (+14) 7,908 1,884 184 48.71%
Refugio 2,120 (+6) 1,299 782 39 54.78%
Victoria 22,215 (+16) 19,029 2,769 417 50.76%
Wharton 10,981 (+20) 7,704 3,055 222 53.87%
9-County Total 69,115 (+79) 51,243 16,641 1,231 49.14%

