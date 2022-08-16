school bus generic

The Texas Education Agency released STAAR test results for the Crossroads on Monday. The results were the first to be released since the start of the pandemic, and many districts said they were still overcoming challenges resulting from COVID-19.

  • The Victoria Independent School District reported an overall C.
  • Schools were assessed on three overall measures — student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps — which combine to provide the campus’ overall score.Individual VISD schools scored widely varying scores from A to "Not Rated — Senate Bill 1365," which replaced the D and F scores this year.
  • In Victoria, Mission Valley, Vickers and Schorlemmer elementary schools received an A rating.
  • Also in Victoria, Stroman Middle, Patti Welder Middle and Smith Elementary received “Not Rated — Senate Bill 1365” designations, meaning their scores were below a C.
  • Some schools showed big improvements in their ratings since before the pandemic, like O’Connor Elementary, Torres Elementary, Shields Elementary and DeLeon Elementary, whose D ratings from 2019 jumped to Bs for 2021-22.
  • Elsewhere in Victoria County, Bloomington ISD scored an overall score of B, and Nursery ISD received an A.
  • All other Crossroads school districts scored at least an overall of A or B, except for one district.
  • Along with VISD, Yorktown ISD received an overall score of C.
