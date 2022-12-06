An 8-year-old boy who was stabbed Monday night is in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital, a police department news release said Tuesday morning.
Police also released the identity of a man they say stabbed the child and two adults in the news release. The man was arrested Monday and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The man, Joseph Jordan Garcia, 27, of Victoria, stabbed the boy and two adults Monday evening about 7:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Circle Street home, police said.
Ruben Salinas Jr., 55, died of his wounds, while the boy and Sandra Garcia, 53, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The boy was later flown by helicopter to San Antonio for treatment.
The stabbings were an isolated family violence incident, police said.
"Last night's incident was very tragic, and the victims' and first responders' lives have been changed forever," Roberto Arredondo Jr., Victoria police chief, said. "On behalf of the Victoria Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims."
Garcia remained jailed Tuesday afternoon, according to jail officials. A bond had not been set.