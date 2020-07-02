Leroy Jurek, 86, of Port Lavaca, has been boating for 75 years. On Thursday, his experience came in handy.
An amateur kayaker got caught paddling against heavy winds about a quarter mile offshore near the Six Mile Beach boat launch at the west end of Lavaca Bay. Jurek, who was out fishing, drove his 15-foot motorboat over and offered to help.
“It was kind of rough and he was going against the wind,” Jurek said. “It would have been a struggle for him.”
The tow didn’t go perfectly. When they got close to the boat launch, Jurek let the kayaker turn loose to paddle the rest of the way back, but a rope from the kayak was still wrapped around Jurek’s motor. When Jurek revved his engine, the kayaker capsized.
At that point, Jurek towed the kayaker the rest of the way back to the launch.
David Foreman, 43, of Edna, who works as a guide with SlotReds Kayak Service, saw the tow take place from the boat launch and snapped some photos. He said the kayaker told him it was only his third time kayaking.
Foreman said inexperienced boaters should stick to small ponds or slow-flowing creeks where they can stay close to the bank, especially because offshore winds usually pick up once the sun comes out. He also recommended fishing with a buddy.
“If you’re not making headway, the best thing to do is to come up with some alternative plan,” Foreman said. “Drop an anchor and fish and hope the wind dies down, or just follow the wind back to the shore, even if it’s twice as far.”
