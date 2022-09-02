COVID-19

COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 1

As of Thursday, 21 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 531 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Ten ICU beds were available and four were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,642 (+8) 4,216 2,374 52 53.23%
DeWitt 7,097 (+2) 4,412 2,583 102 46.77%
Goliad 1,475 (+3) 953 490 32 43.42%
Jackson 3,708 (+5) 2,839 810 59 45.64%
Lavaca 4,739 (+5) 2,787 1,829 123 44.88%
Matagorda 9,879 (+16) 7,836 1,859 184 48.69%
Refugio 2,097 (+9) 1,287 771 39 54.74%
Victoria 22,026 (+33) 18,902 2,710 414 50.73%
Wharton 10,864 (+9) 7,662 2,980 222 53.83%
9-County Total 68,527 (+90) 50,894 16,406 1,227 49.10%

