Armstrong Warehouse and Transfer has a community-oriented and family-centered environment in which each employee is encouraged to have values that guide them to care for each other, the business and Victoria, said owner Susan Armstrong Cain.
Suddenly, during a conversation on Thursday afternoon, the general manager, Les Davis, and several members of the company's work crew bolted out the door, saying a motorist needed help on nearby Rio Grande Street.
Cain stood up and looked after them, out the open door. There, trudging into the nearby H-E-B parking lot were Cain's employees in their dark-green work shirts and khakis, pushing a stranded motorist's SUV right up to the gas pumps. The motorist, it seemed, ran out of gas at an intersection.
"You see?" Cain said, looking like a mother full of pride and on the verge of tears. "Just look at them. That's what I'm talking about. They really care about people."
Cain operates Armstrong Warehouse and Transfer, 1211 N. Laurent St. The business has been in her family since 1947 when her grandfather bought the company. They recently celebrated 75 years of operation in Victoria.
The company was also named second runner-up for the best moving and relocation company in Victoria, in the Victoria Advocate's Best of the Best 2022.
Willie and Annie Bettie Armstrong, Cain's grandparents, started the company in 1947 when they moved to Victoria from the Austin area. They started the company with one truck, one small warehouse and one full-time employee, Cain said. Cain's father was 6 years old at the time.
Now the company employs about 20 people, Cain said, and is a subsidiary of Mayflower Transit, a nationwide moving company.
"We can move people locally or far away," Cain said. "Big or small, we do it all. We do office moves and residential moves."
Armstrong Warehouse and Transfer also offers secured document storage and shredding services.
The company boasts a lineage of strong women, with Cain being the third-generation of educated working women to contribute to the business.
Her grandmother was born in Kyle and graduated from the University of Texas in the 1930s with a master's degree in economics, during a time when women rarely even worked outside of the home.
She helped run the business, Cain said. The company's Facebook page displays a photo of Betty Armstrong hard at work in the office of the moving company.
Cain's father, Alfred Willis "Will" Armstrong Jr., took over the business in 1964, according to the business's website. He was also on the Victoria City Council for a number of years, Cain said.
He was mayor of Victoria for three terms, nine years, from 2004-2013. He withdrew his candidacy during his fourth run, as reported in the Victoria Advocate.
Cain held an obvious pride in her father.
"He believes in Victoria and the growth of Victoria and how wonderful it is here," she said. "He was always meeting new people and inviting them in. I've tried really hard to follow in his footsteps."
She spoke with reverence about her mother, too, who helped her father run the company. Linda Gaut Armstrong was from Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, and died in 2019.
"It was my mom who instilled the family values into the business," Cain said.
Cain said it was about 19 years ago when her father said he wanted to speak with the family about having someone come in and help him out, maybe take over the business.
"He wanted to start winding down, which, is a joke, because he's still here," she said with a wink.
Cain answered the call and left her job at Lacks Furniture to come in and prepare to take the reins of the company from her father, she said.
Davis said Cain has infused the work environment with a family feel.
"We can talk with Susan about anything. Any problem we might have, even if it's not work-related, she is there for us," Davis said. "I look forward to coming to work. I couldn't always say that with other places I've been. But, here, it's a great environment."
Warehouse manager Quonell Barnett agreed, "It's just a great place to work."
Both Barnett and Davis stressed how Cain emphasizes the importance of family, both at home and at work. Parents employed by Cain never have to worry about missing important dates, like children's first days of school, they said.
Davis and Barnett were among those who ran out to help the stranded motorist, along with a couple workers from the warehouse. They didn't hesitate to help a stranger. Imagine how willing they are to help the customer, Cain said.
