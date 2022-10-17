Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series about the people behind the names of Crossroads streets, buildings, parks and communities. If you have suggestions, please email reporter Tamara Diaz.
Eleanor Roosevelt wrote about a 1940 visit to Victoria in her column "My Day." She had come to the Crossroads to visit one of the oldest women's clubs in the United States, The Bronte Club.
A few years after Roosevelt's visit, one of the club's most beloved members would preside over the group as president in 1946 and 1947 — Ethel Lee Tracy.
Tracy was born July 26, 1903, in Cuero and lived to be 101 years old, dying in San Antonio in 2005. She lived almost her entire life in Victoria. Ethel Lee Tracy Park is dedicated in her name simply because she gave the land on which the park sits to the people of Victoria.
The Bronte Club is the oldest women's literary club in Texas and one of the oldest in the United States. It was founded in 1873 and developed later into more of a civic club than a book club. The civic-mindedness of the group made it a perfect place for Tracy.
There is a theme among the people behind the place names of Victoria that is developing as this series is written and that theme is, simply, a devotion to civic duty.
Previous name series subjects Dr. Pattie Dodson, Leo J. Welder and Zac Lentz all saw devotion to civic duty as a benchmark in a well-lived life, according to their loved ones. One has to believe that had Pattie Welder lived to adulthood, she would have as well, given that it seemed to be a Welder family trait.
Tracy lived more than 80 years longer than Welder lived — she was born the year Welder died of typhoid fever — and spent a good deal of that time quietly giving to Victoria, a close friend said Thursday.
Tracy is, however, a little more elusive. She doesn't make much of a showing among the digital materials gathered by the Victoria Regional History Center, except in one column of the Victoria Advocate's Henry's Journal. There, below the column, is a photograph of Tracy, at Riverside Park, looking through a telescope for a view of Halley's Comet — so long was her life that she saw the comet come round twice.
"Mrs. Tracy very graciously and humbly gave and did all she could for everyone in Victoria to improve the quality of life here," Carol Oliphant, long-time friend of Tracy said Thursday afternoon. "She gave very generously, but very quietly."
Perhaps this quietness — this humbleness — helps explain her absence from the digital archives at the history center.
Oliphant attended Grace Presbyterian Church with Tracy. Oliphant said Tracy donated the land on which the church is built. The church, she said, was organized in 1952 with 99 members. Tracy donated the land for the church building in 1953, and the church was built in 1962.
Tracy also donated the stained glass windows and the adjacent property on which the reception hall — Tracy Hall — stands.
"We couldn't have asked for anybody better as a church member," Dawn Beth Junkin, a friend of Tracy's since 1956, said. "She supported the church financially and in every way. She was a lady from A-to-Z, absolutely perfect. She did all kinds of things for charitable organizations and anyplace she saw a need. She was the personification of a perfect lady."
More widely known than Tracy Hall, of course, is the park which bears her name: Ethel Lee Tracy Park, at 1507 Placido Benavides Drive.
She donated the land for the park, and Oliphant said she was there with Tracy when it was dedicated in her name.
"She was beaming during the dedication," Oliphant said. "She wanted to be sure there was a safe place in Victoria for families to go and enjoy nature. It gave her great pleasure."
Notable among Oliphant's remarks about Tracy's life is her mention that Tracy possessed a "travel wanderlust" and went to the South Pole in her wanderings, and also, in her late 80s or early 90s, Oliphant said, Tracy flew over Germany in a hot air balloon with her dearest friend, Genevieve Goodpasture.
Goodpasture died 10 years after Tracy. She was also 101 years old when she died. Longevity. Perhaps it is found in giving and going. Giving what you can, as generously as you can, and going, when you can, wherever you can. Mrs. Tracy certainly did, Oliphant said.
"Mrs. Tracy was a very seasoned traveler," Oliphant said. "And aside from my own mother, she was one of the most gracious, generous, lovely and kind women I've met."