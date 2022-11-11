The Greek philosopher Seneca said, "Life, if well lived, is long enough."
Diego Martinez, a senior at Victoria West High School, lived his 18 years well enough to inspire an outpouring of grief, love and tribute after his death in a crash Monday evening.
"He was about 6'3" tall and he weighed over 200 pounds, pretty intimidating, but, no, he was a big teddy bear," Diego's stepfather Javier Vasquez said Thursday. "If you needed a consoling hug or a forgiveness hug, he was going to give it to you. He was a big hugger."
Martinez lived every year of his short life in Victoria. He started his elementary school years at Dudley Elementary in Silver City, finished primary at Shields Elementary and then went on to Cade Middle School and Victoria West High School.
He and his family attended church at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where he volunteered as an altar server for a while, Vasquez said.
Martinez was on the Victoria West varsity football team and a member of the Band of Warriors marching band.
He loved his school, Vasquez said, and it became clear that they loved him, too.
"Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020 where he excelled as a leader, Senior Police Officer David Brogger said in a Tuesday Victoria Police Department post. "Diego was very active with the Explorers by volunteering, participating in fundraisers, and was one of the top sellers of the (Warrior's Weekend) flags for the group."
Martinez's family, his stepfather said, were planning to team up with a good friend of Martinez's for a dual graduation party, sharing costs to fete the boys' accomplishment.
"We are going forward with the graduation party. We want to be there for Diego's friend and still help with costs. That is what Diego would have wanted," Vasquez said. "We're still going to have his party."
Martinez's mother, Katherine Vasquez, a Marine Corps veteran, said the outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming.
"I can see that a lot of people loved him," she said Thursday. "He had so many friends and so many people who cared about him."
Martinez was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, Vasquez said. In tribute to him, hundreds of students at both Victoria West and Victoria East donned the blue, white and silver Thursday.
A grade below Martinez, his younger brother Fernando Martinez, 17, proudly wore his older brother's letterman jacket at the pep rally. A Mexican flag was stitched to one arm. "Diego" was stitched over the right breast of the jacket.
A photo of Diego with the Warrior marching band captures his charm — a glowing smile and welcoming eyes, perhaps a little light of playful mischievousness.
Martinez planned to attend Victoria College after graduation, his stepfather said. He wanted to be a welder.
"Now, he's gone," Vasquez said, struggling to hold back tears. "It's been so awful to go through this. This will happen again, to another family. We want to be there for them because we know now what we need but they won't know what they need. We can help them."
It's plain to see where Martinez learned his altruism.
"I want to personally thank the whole community," Vasquez said. "We're so thankful to the Lord for giving us this community and this support."