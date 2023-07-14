Since 1990, Texas schools have suffered through the second most shootings of any state in the country.
In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde last year, lawmakers passed legislation that will require armed security officers at all school campuses.
As Victoria schools ready to meet the requirement by Sept. 1, the district is finding it a challenge to meet the costs of added security with little help from the state.
The Victoria Independent School District is home to 24 different campuses, and although the district currently has a significant number of security personnel, the mandate demands an increase in staff.
Dollars and cents
For the 2022-23 school year, Victoria's school district budgeted $2.7 million for security across the district. This cost includes school resource officers, private security, campus-employed security personnel and other security services.
In Victoria County, school resource officers are sworn law enforcement officers from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office with arrest powers who work in a school setting. They are a primary security option used by the district and earn a salary of $72,107.
Under the new mandate, Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer estimates the additional armed security will cost between $500,000 and $1.1 million for 2023-24, jumping the bottom line to over $3 million in total security costs. The requirement for added security is supported by the district, he said, but the lack of aid from the state is tough to reconcile.
“Nothing else matters more than safety for our kids,” Meyer said. “We're not going to complain about the price tag. It costs what it costs, but we do have to be reasonable and (ask) how do we pay for it?”
In Texas, school districts set operating budgets on estimates from the year prior based on attendance. This method can leave vulnerabilities as districts are constantly funding operations not based on current attendance and service costs, but instead the costs and attendance of past data.
Meyer said in 2022-23, the district already is behind the eight ball for safety costs. The state provided just $118,000 in security aid. This left the district with having to “squeeze” $2.6 million from other areas and set aside other efforts like long-deserved teacher salary increases. State aid will increase to an estimated $500,000 to go with the new mandate, but as costs also increase, the increased funds will be little relief.
“Now, they want us to increase services, but there's no new money to pay for that,” Meyer said. “That's our budget challenge.”
As the district continues to absorb the added security costs, it also questions the sustainability of continuing to meet the mandate going forward. Meyer said the costs of security services are increasing as is the cost of hiring personnel like school resrouce officers.
'School resource officer' defined
Within Victoria's school district, school resource officers from the county sheriff’s office are a central resource for maintaining safety on school campuses. With extensive training as sworn law enforcement, school resource officer salaries are generally much higher than that of most armed private security guards. Victoria district school resource officers make $20,000 more per year than the average armed public school security guard contracted from private companies.
Studies suggest that it is not just the traditional policing qualifications that make them an attractive option for school districts despite their higher cost. Their holistic approaches can also be of major benefit.
A 2020 study conducted by a graduate student at Ohio University surveyed more than 31,000 students from 100 schools in Kentucky and found that the better relationship students had with their school resource officer, the safer the student felt.
For Victoria's district, Deputy Morgan Trevino, who serves as a school resource officer, establishing a sustained connection with students only makes her job easier.
“A lot of times with these kids, once you gain that respect and that ‘Oh she’s not so bad,’ you can go into a lot of situations and talk people down,” she said.
The coming academic year will be Trevino’s second year in the district. A Victoria native, she cites her own past relationship with an officer as a student as what made her want to do the job herself.
To get the gig, officers must undergo specialized school-based law enforcement training. Sheriff's office Lt. Mark Zimmer said training first includes a 40-hour training school. Then, officers complete an advanced 24-hour program that addresses things like child psychological development, behavior, de-escalation techniques and other strategies focused on policing students.
Zimmer also said that the department also holds annual training for mass-casualty incidents in which school resource officers and the local SWAT team is involved. With recent trends involving school shootings, that part of a school resource officer's job might receive more scrutiny and hold more importance than times before.
“(Safety) has always been very important …especially in the last decade,” Trevino said. “We hear about it a lot more and we see stuff a lot more than maybe we used to, so I take stuff like that very seriously.”
She said she’s likely more excited to get back to school than the kids are as the new school year inches closer. During the summer months, officers like Trevino are tasked with patrol as sheriff deputies.
As the deadline to fill new safety positions approaches, the school district continues through its own task of creating a plan to cover the cost of the district’s bolstered safety for years to come.
What lies ahead
At the school board meeting scheduled for July 25, Meyer and Yates will present another workshop for trustees that will include all aspects of the coming year’s budget.
Meyer said the district has planned for a 1% pay increase for staff, a number they wish could be higher to better compete with education salaries throughout Texas. In reconciling the newly mandated security measures, the deputy superintendent will inform trustees with a current snapshot of the budgetary landscape.
“I can anticipate that we're not going to be there to say we've got a balanced budget,” Meyer said. “We’re going to be looking at a $2-2.5 million deficit.”
Relative to the district's annual operating costs of around $125 million, the shortfall might seem small. Still, security costs will continue to grow, requiring a solution not just for this school year but future ones, as well.
In August, Meyer said the district will present to the board a proposed tax rate for the district's debt. If the tax rate is higher than what is allowed and the board approves it, a voter-approval tax rate election will trigger for November. Then, voters would be tasked with deciding whether they will agree to increase their taxes to help foot a deficit stemming from school safety costs or not.
“What I'm saying now, though, is early in the game, we're probably not going to propose a balanced budget,” Meyer said.
The administrator said that “Plan B” is cutting $2-$2.5 million in educational programs or services, a substantial amount for the district, much of which is made up of people’s salaries. When pushed to explain what that might look like, Meyer had trouble coming up with a single program the district could cut.
“We have a lot of opportunities for our kids,” Meyer said. “But everything we want has a price tag. We'd have to have some really difficult conversations about what stays and what goes.”