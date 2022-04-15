Victoria City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz has left the office he has held for the past 12 years to continue a path he has followed lifelong, the path of community service.

“I’m really excited about it to tell the truth,’’ Gwosdz said Thursday afternoon. “I’m joining a premier law firm to help other communities, so it’s very much a continuation of public service with a lot of other communities.’’

Gwosdz, whose last name rhymes with “push,” will join the law firm of Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall, LLP, where he will represent local government entities across southeast Texas. Before entering the legal field, Gwosdz spent eight years teaching high school English in Needville. After he graduated from law school, he worked in the private sector writing contracts dealing with large corporations. He discovered it really wasn’t what he wanted to do because profit wasn’t his motivation.

At that time, he found work with the Texas Association of School Boards. There, he combined his previous jobs, representing every school board in the state while training trustees and presenting conferences on economic development, Robert’s Rules of Order and government ethics. When Gwosdz joined Victoria as the city attorney, he continued training both employees and local commission members, but also at government conferences across the state.

Some communities, he said, don’t have experience in dealing with certain legal issues, thus, it gives him a chance to put his knowledge to beneficial use.

“It’s a highly specialized field, certainly not something typically taught in law schools,’’ he said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Gwosdz was awarded a fellowship in the Society for Legal Scholars by the Texas Bar College, a legal society which recognizes and applauds lawyers who enhance their professional skills and the quality of their public service by completing at least double the required hours of continuing legal education each year. This award recognized Gwosdz’s decade of duty to providing Victoria with the best possible legal representation through exceptional education effort.

During the past two years alone, he has taught attorneys and city council members at seven conferences around the state of such issues as preparing for disaster management, effectively using procedure rules to manage meetings, creating new legislative programs and responding to state regulations impacting homelessness.

Gwosdz believes his future will reflect on the service from his past.

“I’m very much so excited,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.’’