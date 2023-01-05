It’s a good time to step outside and look up with January’s full moon rising in the sky Friday evening and a humidity relatively low for wintertime.
Telescopes range in quality and cost, but novice astronomers can get started without one.
“Many of the guys say start with binoculars and these apps on your phone where you can hold it up and it tells you what you see,” said David Pozzi, “president by default” of the Crossroads Astronomy Club.
Experienced stargazers, Pozzi said, will often start with binoculars for a comparatively wide field of view before using a more powerful telescopes to focus on distant celestial objects.
“I’m just fascinated by what I see,” Pozzi said.
As clear skies go, Victoria may not be the best place on the planet for stargazing. Light from the city and a high humidity do a lot to add haze to the atmosphere — and even fog up optics from telescopes and binoculars.
For the truly dedicated, traveling somewhere with darker skies might be the best option.
Anyone with a passion for the night skies who’s interested in joining the Crossroads Astronomy Club can email: cacdavidp@gmail.com.