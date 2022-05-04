Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts presents its ongoing 2022 Charity Concert Series featuring country music vocalist Janie Fricke and singer/songwriter Dion Pride (son of the late Charlie Pride) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in support of Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, Victoria Lions Club, and the Welder Center.
Fricke, who has performed at the Welder Center previously and is a strong supporter of the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, said she is excited for her return to the Victoria stage.
She actually began her career in the marketing industry singing jingles for major companies such as Coca-Cola and United Airlines. Then she went to work as a studio singer for major country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Mel Tillis and others. Eventually she broke onto the country music charts with her own hits and won numerous awards including being named Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year – twice.
Fricke said her earliest musical influences came from television variety shows, such as The Ed Sullivan Show. “You got to watch people like Dionne Warwick and Connie Francis and all of the headliners of the day. So, I learned all of their music and their techniques of singing.”
“I was just amazed at how wonderful their voices were and what they were able to do with their voices,” she said. “So, I just studied that. And I sang along with the radio continuously.”
Fricke grew up on a 400-acre farm in Indiana. “We were country people. And we were always working the land and everything. I would turn on the radio at night when I was trying to go to sleep. And I would just sing along with all the songs on the radio, learned harmony parts and learned a tonal quality value for the voice.”
She said her mom was a useful critic as she was a proficient piano player who performed each week at her church. “And she was always saying, ‘Jane, you’re shrill or you’re sharp or whatever.’ So, I would have to change my tone and be sure that I was singing right on pitch.”
She said her adult musical influences are broad ranging, from the Andrew Sisters and Barbra Streisand to Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. “All those people influenced me in a different way. So, I didn’t have one favorite,” she said. “I collected all their albums. I still have some of those original albums that I bought back in those days.”
Faith has always been an important part of Fricke’s life and work. She grew up “in a church family” and learned the gospel and scriptures at an early age. She was confirmed into the Lutheran Church at 13. Her parents, however, attended two different churches. “We were doing Lutheran doctrine and country church talk. We had it all.” She recorded an album called “Crossroads” in remembrance of her mother’s country church which sat at a crossroads just a little way down the road from their farm.
Fricke said she looks to God “for strength and for direction. I have little prayers going on all the time, everywhere, and especially when I go to bed at night, and thankful that I wake up in the morning.”
Although she received an elementary education degree from Indiana University she never went into teaching. She realized “I was not cut out to be a schoolteacher.”
Out of all her many experiences, however, she said the most exciting thing she has ever done was sing for four presidents.
She has performed for both Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, President Ronald Reagan, and President Gerald Ford. She said one of the biggest highlights of her long career was when she sang in front of President Reagan at Camp David, Maryland.
She said they were brought to Camp David by presidential helicopter “and they searched us,” adding with a laugh that it was a bit unnerving and a very thorough search. They were “picking apart guitars and everything,” she said.
Reagan was entertaining the president of Mexico at the time, Jose Lopez Portillo. “We did our show, and then they had their meeting after that. … I don’t know how we were chosen, but I was just thrilled,” Fricke explained.
“We were set up out by the pool. And for some reason, during the first song the PA did not work.” She said there was no sound when they began their performance. “I was mortified.” The sound was fixed quickly, however, and after the show she said President Reagan “congratulated me,” shook her hand, and then presented her with a jacket with a presidential emblem on it.
Other memorable events she especially enjoyed were doing television shows such as Hee Haw, the David Letterman Show and Jane Pauley on the Today Show. “Things like that kind of stand out. It was just a great time.”
When asked if there was anything left on her list of things to do Fricke said, “I’ve covered pretty much every part of the gamut in this business. So, I can’t say there’s anything I missed out on.”
Fricke’s husband, Jeff, who calls himself “the champion of steel” plays a major role in her career. He is her drummer, tour bus driver and handles her bookings. “Jeff is very involved in everything we do,” she said.
“We’ve worked up a new show and we’re really excited about it,” Fricke said. On this tour Fricke will be pulling numbers from her “Greatest Hits” CD, “because it’s got 41 songs on it, including some of the major duets that I recorded with major male country singers like Charlie Rich and Merle Haggard, and Johnny Duncan and others. And Ray Charles. So, it’s got some great duet spots on it. And we’re going to do some of those in our shows this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.