Autumn

A tease to fall

Refugio County Fair
R.J Roder and son of Yorktown enter their hereford bull and female at the Refugio County Fair Oct. 12, 1954.

While current temperatures may not reflect it, fall will soon be here. With this upcoming fall season comes a relief from the extreme heat that Texans experienced this summer.

School’s back in session, Friday night football is back into the swing of things and holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving are on the horizon.

We pulled file photos from our archives to show how people across the Crossroads spent their time during the fall time. From football practice to square dancing, there’s a lot of familiarity to be found in the past.

Square Dancing
A group of Junior Promenaders square dance during a weekly session in Victoria on Sept. 10, 1972.
Patti Welder Stingarees
Patti Welder football players participate in practice Sept. 13, 1954 at Memorial Stadium.
Stroman Raiders
Stroman football players pose during football practice Sept. 3, 1974 in Victoria. Stroman finished their 1974 season with a 4-3-3 record.
Autumn
A tree in Victoria’s Riverside Park on Dec. 16, 1978.
Fall Fashion
Mrs. J.E. Weatherly Jr. poses for a portrait wearing a Geoffrey Beene designed outfit Nov. 25, 1971 in Victoria.
Stephanie Kiesel
Stephanie Kiesel takes advantage of a warm day Dec. 13, 1972 at Victoria College.

I'm a proud North Carolinian hailing from Raleigh. Studied journalism at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and now I'm acclimating to Texas. 

