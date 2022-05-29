A common thread wove through the plans of several St. Joseph High School graduates on Sunday. Several graduates expressed a desire to reach careers which would enable them to care for others, combined with a hope for a lifetime of happiness.

St. Joseph graduated 71 seniors on Sunday afternoon at a commencement ceremony at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive. The class was the 99th to graduate from the Catholic school. St. Joseph High School has been serving Victoria since 1868, when it opened as a school for young men.

Seven of the graduates for 2022, earned their diplomas summa cum laude (with the highest distinction), while another 12 graduated magna cum laude (with great distinction). The honors were rounded out by 14 graduates earning their diplomas cum laude (with distinction).

At least one graduate is a first-generation Mexican-American with plans to become the first member of her family to graduate college.

The 2022 class had to make several transitions because of COVID-19, including extended periods of online learning and a return to school after authorities decided it was safe to do so.

The graduates' math teacher, Benjamin Boyle, said they adapted seamlessly. He said he was proud of their grace under the stress of the pandemic.