Hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights will turn on in Hallettsville Nov. 26 — an extravaganza of glitter and glow that will irradiate the holiday nights this season in the seat of Lavaca County.
The Festival of Lights committee has a simple mission statement: “Celebrate with us our past and enjoy our present so that you might catch a glimpse of our future while we feel the peace, envision the hope, celebrate the joy, and share the love of Christmas,” according to the festival’s website.
The merrymaking kicks off at 10 a.m. and the switch gets thrown at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 during the two-day Festival of Lights, bringing the historic square in downtown Hallettsville into a brightly lit Christmas season.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and then 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 27.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 26, artisan vendors, food trucks, wine and beer booths open around the square. Visitors are encouraged to socialize — mingle and jingle, the festival calls it — beginning at 11 a.m. with live music by hometown celebrities.
The display and judging of a Christmas tree decorating contest, involving the Yuletide design talents of local businesses, will be inside the courthouse throughout the festival.
From noon to 4 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will also be inside the courthouse, all the way from the North Pole, to visit with children and allow parents to snap photos of their little ones with the jolly old fellow and his missus.
In the Kocian Building, during the same time, families will find a petting zoo and kid’s crafts area, according to the website.
On Pointe Studio will perform dances at 2 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with the mascots from Lavaca County schools.
The ornament contest presentation photos and awards ceremony happens at 4 p.m. in the stage area.
At 6 p.m., the moment revelers have waited for will be at hand — the “lighting extravaganza” — when the Christmas lights are switched on.
In an instant, night will become shining day in the glow of innumerable lights surrounding and bedecking the three-story historic courthouse, built in 1897 during nadir of the Victorian era.
A lighted parade will follow after the switch is hit, followed by a Nativity play that rounds out Saturday’s delight.
The second day begins with a 9:30 a.m. breakfast with Santa Claus, who will delay his return to the North Pole long enough to dine in the morning with local families.
A magical snow day follows. Families will be able to play in fake fluffy snow, finishing out the festival.