Gov. Greg Abbott continued his campaign’s effort to paint opponent Beto O’Rourke and Texas Democrats as part of the “radical woke left agenda” at a campaign event in Victoria on Thursday.

Abbott’s remarks at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, given while flanked by county sheriffs and other local elected officials from the Crossroads, focused on Republican priorities like the border, supporting law enforcement and cutting taxes.

The event came in the midst of Texas’ early voting period, which ends on Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Abbott started his remarks by emphasizing Texas’ economic strength and job growth, which he said O’Rourke would destroy. He said that growth was responsible for the state’s $27 billion budget surplus, and that he wants to return half of that surplus to taxpayers.

“It is your money and that's why I want to make sure at least half of that $27 billion is returned to you, the taxpayers of Texas, with the largest property tax cut in the history of this state,” Abbott said.

He also promised his dedication to Texas’ oil and gas production while attacking O’Rourke for having “embraced” the Green New Deal, the environmental policy package which O’Rourke aligned himself with during his 2020 presidential run.

On education, Abbott characterized some of “what our kids are being exposed to in school” as “evil,” and claimed some teachers are not sharing with parents what their kids are being taught.

Texas’ education code already gives parents the right to review teaching materials and tests used in their child’s classroom.

“Our schools need to be teaching our kids why and how the United States of America became the greatest country in the history of the world,” Abbott said, instead of “woke-ism.”

He also spent a considerable amount of time discussing the U.S.-Mexico border, attacking the Biden administration for its supposed inaction on what Abbott described as a “crisis” of immigration, particularly focusing on the threat of illegal drugs.

Abbott boasted about his administration’s law enforcement and work to build a border wall, and its practices of busing migrants to Democratic-controlled cities like New York, Washington and Chicago, which drew loud applause from the crowd.

“We figure, if Joe Biden is not going to come to the border, we will take the border to Joe Biden,” Abbott said.

His law and order rhetoric was boosted by an endorsement from 19 members of the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Alliance, according to Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, who spoke in support of the governor.

“He’s a law and order governor. He’s tough on crime. He’s stepped up to the plate to help secure our border when our federal partners have failed us,” Harmon, president of the alliance, said about Abbott.

Both members of Victoria’s statehouse delegation, Rep. Geanie Morrison and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, also spoke at the rally, with Morrison urging supporters not to get complacent or to believe polling numbers.

“Do you believe any of those polls?” she asked the audience. “I don't believe any of the polls. Do you? Do you answer polls? No, conservatives don’t answer polls.”

Kolkhorst urged the crowd to understand the importance of the ongoing election.

“Let me tell you what's on the ballot this November,” she said. “Our families are on the ballot this November. Our future is on the ballot this November. Our freedom is on the ballot this November. Our energy sector is on the ballot this November. Our gun rights are on the ballot this November and our unborn babies are on the ballot this November.”

An Emerson College poll published on Monday shows Abbott with a 10-point lead over O'Rourke among likely voters.